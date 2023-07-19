Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0998 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $36,077.35 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,914.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00308112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.58 or 0.00817595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00554468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00129013 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,224,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

