Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 938 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.92.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $293.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $929.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

