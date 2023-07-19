W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

NYSE WRB opened at $60.56 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

