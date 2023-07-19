W. R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
WRB opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99.
Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
