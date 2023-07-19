W. R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRB opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

