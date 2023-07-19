Wanchain Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.92 million and approximately $890,788.93 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,825,538 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

