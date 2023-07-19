WAXE Price Hits $51.60 on Top Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $34,080.41 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $51.60 or 0.00172785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

