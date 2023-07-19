Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 208,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

WPRT stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.40.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.20. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 327,021 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942,667 shares in the last quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

