Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.18. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

