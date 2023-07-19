Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.51 and traded as high as $19.75. Willdan Group shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 11,987 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.17 million, a PE ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.