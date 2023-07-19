WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 87,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 179,898 shares.The stock last traded at $43.56 and had previously closed at $43.47.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.