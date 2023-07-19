Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 208,677 shares traded.

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 1.19.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

