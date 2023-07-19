Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $227.18

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.18 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.93). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 580,114 shares traded.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -577.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.