Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,610. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.35.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

