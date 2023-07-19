Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,523. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

