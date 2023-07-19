Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 32,104 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $132,589.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,852.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zevia PBC Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 109,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,067. The firm has a market cap of $294.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
