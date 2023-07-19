Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 32,104 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $132,589.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,852.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 109,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,067. The firm has a market cap of $294.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zevia PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Zevia PBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zevia PBC by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.