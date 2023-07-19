Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.56

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.56 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of £9.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

