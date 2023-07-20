152 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,133.56.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,139.13 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,072.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,801.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

