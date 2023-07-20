1,627 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $437.65. 373,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,369. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.61 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.