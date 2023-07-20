1,627 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $437.65. 373,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,369. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.61 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.