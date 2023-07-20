17,192 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

