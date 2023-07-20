6,976 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,523,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $122.11 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.39.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

