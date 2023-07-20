718 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in First Solar by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in First Solar by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $198.58 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.12.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

