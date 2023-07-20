84,685 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Magnite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cannonball Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

