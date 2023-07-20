AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAR Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. AAR has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAR Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $1,624,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAR by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

