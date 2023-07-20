AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $58.75 on Thursday. AAR has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Get AAR alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AAR

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.