AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Trading 0.8% Higher

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. 1,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -165.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
