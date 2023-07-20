AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Trading 0.8% Higher

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. 1,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -165.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.