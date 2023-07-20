Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEQ opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

