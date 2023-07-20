Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 5.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.05. 412,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.75. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

