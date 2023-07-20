Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $123,387.53 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002135 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002844 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.