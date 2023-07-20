Achain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98,009.47 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $98,009.47 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002143 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002831 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

