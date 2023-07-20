Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.63%.

Acme United Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81. Acme United has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $26,996.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,319 shares of company stock valued at $165,478. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

