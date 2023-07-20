Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,616 at Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,743 ($35.87) to GBX 2,616 ($34.21) in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($35.15) to GBX 2,543 ($33.25) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,239.80.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMIGY opened at $28.10 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

About Admiral Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6004 per share. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

