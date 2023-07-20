ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 165,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSE shares. DA Davidson cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

