Advisory Alpha LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

