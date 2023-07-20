Advisory Alpha LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 440.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,459 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $292.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.22.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

