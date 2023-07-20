Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $145.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

