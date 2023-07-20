Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

