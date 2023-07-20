Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 159,079 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

