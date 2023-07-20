AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after purchasing an additional 531,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.95. 460,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

