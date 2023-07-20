Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Down 16.4% in June

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $56.21. 790,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

