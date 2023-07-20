AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AEye Price Performance

NASDAQ LIDRW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 5,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840. AEye has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

