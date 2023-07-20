Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.57. 2,278,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

