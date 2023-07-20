Agree Realty’s (ADC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

ADC stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $66.35. 241,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,815. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

