Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE:AC opened at C$25.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.38 and a 1-year high of C$25.80.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5606524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

