Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Shares Up 2.4%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Air T Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Air T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 9.33%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

