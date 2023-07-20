Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Up 4.8%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Akumin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,424.27.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.07 million. Akumin had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Research analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

