Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Up 17.1% in June

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 11,932,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.