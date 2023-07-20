Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $895.33 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $895.33 million and $55.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00046578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,791,320,013 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

