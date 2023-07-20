Algorand Price Tops $0.12 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $903.09 million and $54.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,791,318,976 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

