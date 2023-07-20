Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Dantai Capital Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Dantai Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510,400 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.2% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

