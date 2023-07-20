Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $60.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.0 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.