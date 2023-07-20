Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $60.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company's previous close.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.0 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

